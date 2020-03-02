Showers, storms moving in, a few possibly strong late Monday through the overnight hours

Nashville, Tenn (WKRN) – Showers and a few storms will push in overnight Sunday night into Monday morning. The first round tonight may have some rumbles of thunder, but will not be severe.

However, storms on Monday, particularly by the late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours could be strong with damaging winds, hail, and downpours. The tornado threat is in the low range right now, but not zero. Many of these storms may occur at night, so keep your phone charged up to keep up with the latest.

Although some heavy downpours could occur with the storms Monday night, showers should taper off after Tuesday morning, and the rest of the week does not look as wet as previously thought.

Showers on Wednesday and Thursday will likely be in south Middle TN and not include storms.

Though it is a decent amount of rain, the 5 day total from the Weather Prediction Center had been reduced considerably from what was forecast several days ago.

Model forecasts are looking much less than previously forecast, as well.

European Model Rain Forecast Accumulation through Thursday

GFS Model Rain Forecast Accumulation through Thursday

