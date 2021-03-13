Showers for the weekend & strong storms possible late Sunday into Monday.

Waking up to scattered showers and temperatures in the 50s across Middle Tennessee. We’ll see the heaviest rain this morning north of I-40. A few lingering showers will stick around into the afternoon and evening. Highs will only be in the upper 50s north and low 60s south.

Sunday expect a few showers early, otherwise it will be mainly dry and warmer with highs near 70.

Late Sunday night into Monday we are watching a storm system that could bring some strong storms to our area. Areas west of I-65 are under a marginal risk for storms which is a level 1 out of 5. The biggest threat will be gusty winds and heavy rain, but the tornado threat is not zero.

We are also tracking another system that will bring us storms mid-week.

Don’t forget we spring forward Saturday into Sunday morning! Set your clocks forward one hour and change your smoke detector batteries.