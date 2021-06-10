‘Shots on Goal’ campaign aims to incentivize Nashville residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville has a new campaign aimed to incentivize residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The new campaign is called “Shot on Goal”, according to a tweet from Mayor John Cooper. Vaccine recipients at five pop-up clinics in June will receive a coupon booklet with 11 different vouchers for a total value of $100. The coupons are valid starting June 16 and expire on July 31.

The campaign hopes to get Nashville one step closer to its goal of herd immunity from COVID-19.

Vaccine pop-up locations can be found at the following places on the following days:

  • Saturday, June 12 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Von Elrod’s before the Nashville Sounds game
  • Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Plaza Mariachi
  • Sunday, June 20 from noon – 5 p.m. at Tennessee Brew Works
  • Saturday, June 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium before/during Nashville SC’s match
  • Sunday, June 27 from noon – 5p.m. at 12 South Taproom

Participating partners include:

  • Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen
  • Barista Parlor
  • The Cafe at Thistle Farms
  • Nashville Soccer Club
  • Tito’s Playland at Plaza Mariachi
  • Edley’s BBQ
  • Pietown Tacos
  • Taqueria Hidalgo
  • QNTM Fit Life
  • Booth Camp
  • 80/20 Fitness
  • 8th & Roast
  • Gram’s Coffee
  • Tennessee Brew Works
  • The Listening Room Cafe
  • Rudy’s Jazz Room
  • Third Coast Comedy Club
  • Fleet Street Pub
  • Hattie B’s Hot Chicken
  • Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery
  • Sinema

No information was released regarding what vaccine patients will be receiving.

