‘Shots on Goal’ campaign aims to incentivize Nashville residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville has a new campaign aimed to incentivize residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The new campaign is called “Shot on Goal”, according to a tweet from Mayor John Cooper. Vaccine recipients at five pop-up clinics in June will receive a coupon booklet with 11 different vouchers for a total value of $100. The coupons are valid starting June 16 and expire on July 31.

The campaign hopes to get Nashville one step closer to its goal of herd immunity from COVID-19.

Vaccine pop-up locations can be found at the following places on the following days:

Saturday, June 12 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Von Elrod’s before the Nashville Sounds game

Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Plaza Mariachi

Sunday, June 20 from noon – 5 p.m. at Tennessee Brew Works

Saturday, June 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium before/during Nashville SC’s match

Sunday, June 27 from noon – 5p.m. at 12 South Taproom

Participating partners include:

Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen

Barista Parlor

The Cafe at Thistle Farms

Nashville Soccer Club

Tito’s Playland at Plaza Mariachi

Edley’s BBQ

Pietown Tacos

Taqueria Hidalgo

QNTM Fit Life

Booth Camp

80/20 Fitness

8th & Roast

Gram’s Coffee

Tennessee Brew Works

The Listening Room Cafe

Rudy’s Jazz Room

Third Coast Comedy Club

Fleet Street Pub

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery

Sinema

No information was released regarding what vaccine patients will be receiving.