‘Shots on Goal’ campaign aims to incentivize Nashville residents to get COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville has a new campaign aimed to incentivize residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The new campaign is called “Shot on Goal”, according to a tweet from Mayor John Cooper. Vaccine recipients at five pop-up clinics in June will receive a coupon booklet with 11 different vouchers for a total value of $100. The coupons are valid starting June 16 and expire on July 31.
The campaign hopes to get Nashville one step closer to its goal of herd immunity from COVID-19.
Vaccine pop-up locations can be found at the following places on the following days:
- Saturday, June 12 from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Von Elrod’s before the Nashville Sounds game
- Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Plaza Mariachi
- Sunday, June 20 from noon – 5 p.m. at Tennessee Brew Works
- Saturday, June 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium before/during Nashville SC’s match
- Sunday, June 27 from noon – 5p.m. at 12 South Taproom
Participating partners include:
- Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen
- Barista Parlor
- The Cafe at Thistle Farms
- Nashville Soccer Club
- Tito’s Playland at Plaza Mariachi
- Edley’s BBQ
- Pietown Tacos
- Taqueria Hidalgo
- QNTM Fit Life
- Booth Camp
- 80/20 Fitness
- 8th & Roast
- Gram’s Coffee
- Tennessee Brew Works
- The Listening Room Cafe
- Rudy’s Jazz Room
- Third Coast Comedy Club
- Fleet Street Pub
- Hattie B’s Hot Chicken
- Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery
- Sinema
No information was released regarding what vaccine patients will be receiving.