Shots fired at homeowner who interrupted car burglary in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A West Nashville man used his car as a shield from bullets after interrupting a car burglary in his own driveway.

It happened in the 6700 block of Darden Place near Hillwood Estates. It was around 8:30 pm Tuesday when the victim saw a gold truck in his driveway.

“I made the mistake of walking outside and I just asked did they need some help,” the victim who doesn’t want to be identified for safety reasons told News 2.

That’s when he says the passenger gestured for him to come closer and then pulled out a gun.

“He had a hoodie on, he put sunglasses on and then pulled out his 9 millimeter.”

The victim says he then jumped in front of his car to put something in between him and the gunman. It was a move that likely saved his life, as the man then opened fire, firing 3 shots towards the homeowner.

“It certainly was not the guys first time to shoot a gun, because of the pattern of the bullets. If the car wasn’t there, all three of them would have hit me,” he said.

The suspects then took off. Surveillance video from the victim’s home showed that the suspect was rifling through a car before the owner came outside.

“I honestly think they were just trying to get something out of the car. Had I not gone out there I don’t think any of that would have taken place,” he explained.

The turn of events has neighbors in the area concerned, as the gunshots echoed through the quiet neighborhood.

Jacqueline Weatherman’s husband heard the gunfire.



“He said I thought I heard shots down the street,” Weatherman explained.

She has lived on Darden Place for more than 4 decades.

“Since 1975. It’s always been pretty safe,” she said.

Her car was broken into once, about 20 years ago.

“So I’ve been stung and I’m careful and we have security and we have motion lights.”

Now even more security is being added to the victims home, while neighbors are keeping a watchful eye on anything suspicious.

“We all have to be super careful and watch out for neighbors,” said Weatherman.



Today the victim is thankful he is still alive and hopeful the police will catch the suspects and put the neighborhood back at ease.

“I do hope they catch these guys because we don’t need people in this neighborhood being fearful of something like that to happen to them.”

The victim says the burglars got away with some change and a pack of gum.

Police are asking for anyone with tips to call crime stoppers (615)-74-CRIME.