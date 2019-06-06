Shot fired at Crossville McDonalds drive-thru window

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sauce packets, a soft drink and a fast food receipt helped investigators to charge the man suspected of firing an air gun at the drive-thru window of a Crossville McDonalds, an arrest report states.

Crossville police responded around 1 a.m. Tuesday to the McDonalds on Main Street where an employee told officers she gave a man his food, then closed the drive-thru window, turned around and heard a loud pop.

As a result, investigators said the window was cracked but the impact did not penetrate the window.

An officer responding to the scene noticed a car speeding on Highway 127 North that matched the description of the vehicle involved and a traffic stop was initiated on I-40 westbound.

The driver, Trevor Murray, matched the suspect description, which included a man in a white jacket with dreadlocks, police said.

As Murray was getting out of the car, the officer said he noticed two McDonalds sauce packets in the 23-year-old’s lap and a full McDonalds drink on the rear passenger floodboard.

Police also located a CO2-powered BB pistol and a receipt that put Murray at the McDonalds at the time of the shooting.

When the suspect was interviewed, he told detectives he did not shoot the BB gun and thought he was getting shot at.

He was booked Tuesday into the Cumberland County jail on three counts of aggravated assault and one count of vandalism.