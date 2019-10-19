Shooting victim had order of protection against suspect, ex-boyfriend only a week ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a 30-year-old mother was shot and killed Thursday in North Nashville, News 2 has learned she had just obtained an order of protection against the suspect.

The victim, Temptress Peebles, had an order of protection against Brandon Horton only a week ago.

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office tried to serve Horton a warrant on three separate days this week.

Horton is accused of shooting and killing Peebles Thursday in front of Peebles’ 8-year-old child.

Peebles also had two LAPs conducted on October 5 and 8.

A LAP is a document officers fill out when responding to a domestic violence situation.

The paperwork determines the severity of the incident, and evaluates how likely the victim is to be danger again.

Officers surrounded an apartment Friday morning where Horton was expected to be at. Horton surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

He is in jail on a bond over $1.3 million.

If you or anyone you know is involved in a violent relationship, call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.