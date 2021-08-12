Shooting victim found with critical injuries at Kroger in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a shooting victim was found critically wounded at a Kroger in Antioch Wednesday night.

Officers said they responded around 7:45 p.m. to a report of gunfire at the grocery store on Mount View Road, right off Bell Road.

An adult shooting victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were deemed critical, according to police.

Detectives said they had not located the gunman and did not provide a description of the shooter.

They have not revealed if the shooting happened at the Kroger or if the victim showed up there after being wounded.

News 2 has reached out to Metro police for additional details.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.