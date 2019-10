NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are responding to a reported shooting along Stewarts Ferry Pike in Nashville.

The incident took place near the Waffle House restaurant located at 707 Stewarts Ferry Pike which is a few miles away from the Nashville International Airport.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and Wilson County Sheriff are also on the case.

No word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.