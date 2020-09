NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in West Nashville.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a house in the 5700 block of River Road.

They said one person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers on scene did not have more details about what happened.

