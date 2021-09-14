Shooting investigation underway near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway Tuesday morning in downtown Nashville.

Metro police were called to the scene of a shooting in a parking lot on North 1st Street around 6:30 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported two people were in a vehicle and were pulling out of the parking lot when a gunshot was fired.

One person was shot near their ear. They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger told Metro police they heard a loud boom and the driver crashed into a tree.

No additional information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.