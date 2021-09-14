Shooting investigation underway near Nissan Stadium

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
North 1st Street shooting

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shooting investigation is underway Tuesday morning in downtown Nashville.

Metro police were called to the scene of a shooting in a parking lot on North 1st Street around 6:30 a.m.

North 1st Street shooting
(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported two people were in a vehicle and were pulling out of the parking lot when a gunshot was fired.

One person was shot near their ear. They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger told Metro police they heard a loud boom and the driver crashed into a tree.

No additional information was immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss