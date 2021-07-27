Shooting investigation underway near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was wounded after a shooting outside of a market near downtown Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Metro police responded just before 3:30 a.m. after the victim was located near Lafayette Street with at least one gunshot wound to his arm.

Officers said the victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

A description of the gunman was not immediately released.

Detectives determined the shooting happened outside a nearby market on Lewis Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.