Shooting investigation underway near police precinct in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating an apparent shooting in West Nashville near the police precinct early Wednesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers said a shooting was reported along Charlotte Pike in the area of Interstate 40 and White Bridge Pike.

The scene is very close to the West precinct of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Metro police spokesperson Don Aaron was on the scene, but did not immediately provide information.

A portion of Charlotte Pike was closed to traffic as a result of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.