Shooting investigation underway in East Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville Monday morning.

Officers responded around 6:40 a.m. to a report of gunfire along Hanover Road near Thistlewood Avenue.

While police have not released any information about the shooting, an SUV could be seen with a shattered window and flat tire.

The area was sectioned off with crime scene tape, as police appeared to be looking for evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

