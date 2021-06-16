Shooting investigation underway in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are investigating after a person was wounded in a shooting in Clarksville Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the area of Power Street and Walnut Street.

Clarksville police reported the victim was taken to a hospital in Nashville for treatment but their condition was not immediately released.

The department added the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is not threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 931-648-0656 ext. 5465 or 934-645-8477.