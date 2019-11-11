Shooting investigation underway in Berry Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police investigation is underway early Monday morning after gunshots were fired in the Berry Hill neighborhood.

The shots were fired in the 2600 block of Grissom Drive around 1 a.m.

A large police presence is in the area and the shooting reportedly involved a Berry Hill officer.

Investigators told News 2 the officer fired shots at a white van that fled the scene. Metro police are searching for the van that could have bullet holes in it.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.