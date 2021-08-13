3 injured in shooting in parking lot at Germantown Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were injured Friday night in a shooting outside of Kroger on Monroe Steet near Rosa L. Parks Blvd. in Germantown.

Investigators say the call came in around 7:45 p.m. One patient was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and two were taken to Nashville General Hospital for treatment.

The scene is active, and the parking lot has been roped off while police conduct their investigation.

Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME (742-7463). All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.