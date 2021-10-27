Shooting investigation underway at East Nashville convenience store

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a shooting incident Tuesday night in East Nashville.
It happened at a Kwik Sak convenience store on Gallatin Pike and Stratford Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Police confirmed the shooting with News 2, but were unable to provide any additional information.
It is still unclear whether there were any injuries reported.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.