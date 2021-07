NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working a shooting investigation after multiple gunshots were fired at a Donelson apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. to a reported shooting at the complex on Sugar Creek Circle, which is off Stewarts Ferry Pike.

(Photo: WKRN)

No additional information was immediately released, including the extent of any injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.