Shooting after concert in Mississippi kills 2

COMO, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting killed two people and wounded others during a concert in a small northwest Mississippi town.

Gunfire broke out about 2:30 a.m. Sunday during a rap concert at LP’s Ball Park in the town of Como, District Attorney John Champion told WREG-TV. There are currently no suspects, he told WMCA-TV.

Champion said several people were wounded but did not give a number, WREG-TV reported.

Como is a town of about 1,200 located about 45 miles south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Champion did not immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press about the shooting. He is prosecutor for the five counties in Mississippi’s 17th Circuit Court District.

