Shocking jailhouse tattoos and heartbreaking words from kids shared in Dickson County court

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shocking evidence was released about the man convicted of brutally killing Sergeant Daniel Baker shared in a Dickson County courtroom Wednesday.

It’s against the jailhouse rules, but Wiggins had some extensive tattoo work done while in custody for the murder. The jury saw images of the tattoos, a large one on his side reading “Ain’t got no time for that. Death row” and “hell bound.” Another large tattoo on his back says “Crush your enemies. Show no mercy.”

A Robertson County jail administrator testified that they recovered two homemade tattoo guns in Wiggins’ cell block.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The court also heard from the innocent children on both sides of the horrific case Wednesday.

Parts of a letter that Steven Wiggins’ 10-year-old son wrote were read saying, “I don’t know much about my father, but I know for a fact that he loves me. When I think of my father, I remember his big hugs in the morning the most.”

The prosecution then played a rebuttal video from Sgt. Baker’s 5-year-old daughter Meredith. In the video the little girl says she wants to go to heaven to see her daddy, “I really wanna see daddy. I wanna jump off the moon.”

The judge ultimately did not allow the video to play in front of the jury.

Both sides rested in the sentencing phase Wednesday evening. Closing arguments are set to begin at 9 Thursday morning.