Shirtless man accused of throwing table at officer inside downtown Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shirtless man led a Metro officer on a chase from the Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge into a downtown Nashville restaurant, where he tossed a 25 pound table at the officer’s face, an arrest warrant alleges.

The officer responded Monday night to the pedestrian bridge after someone called 911 to report an injured woman was crying, as a man appeared to prevent her from leaving.

When the officer attempted to speak with the man, later identified as Ronald Howard, police said he struck the officer in the face with his shirt.

Howard then ran off southbound along Second Avenue South toward Demonbreun Street, as the officer chased after him, according to the warrant.

The police report states Howard jumped into a window at Hampton Social, picked up a “hard-large brown wooden side table, and threw it at the officer’s face.

The officer blocked the table, injuring his wrist, investigators said.

Police said Howard ran from the restaurant, but was later captured near Demonbreun Street and Second Avenue South.

When Howard was taken into custody, police said he admitted to recently smoking crack and had a small glass pipe on him.

Howard was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on charges of aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest and drug possession.

He was held on a $14,000 bond.

A booking photo for Howard was not immediately released by law enforcement.