Shirtless burglar with ‘blue underwear’ arrested after break-in at East Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shirtless man was transported to a hospital after he injured himself while breaking into two businesses in East Nashville Thursday morning, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded just after 12:30 a.m. to Nashville Biscuit House on Gallatin Avenue for a reported burglary.

When officers arrived, they said there were open and damaged doors and windows at the business.

Surveillance video showed the burglar, identified as Charles Ellison, enter through an upper door window, cutting himself in the process, the warrant states.

The police report alleges the 27-year-old wrapped his injured hand in a shirt, then went to the cash register, but was unable to locate any money.

Ellison left the business, damaging another door in the process, investigators said.

Police described the robber as a shirtless man with black pants, blue underwear and white shoes.

The warrant reveals that Ellison was later arrested at a business on Gartland Avenue, where officers spotted him jumping from a window.

He admitted to burglarizing the two businesses in an attempt to find cash and a place to sleep, according to the police report.

Ellison was transported to an emergency room for treatment of an ankle injury, then booked into the Metro jail on burglary charges.

His booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.