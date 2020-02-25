Shipping container apartments closer to completion in Wedgewood-Houston

WEDGEWOOD-HOUSTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wedgewood-Houston is a fast-growing neighborhood and its newest development, 83 Freight is one step closer to completion.

News 2 first told you about the complex, made entirely of shipping containers, in August. The three buildings, with a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments are located off Nolensville Pike near the fairgrounds. Rent will start on the studios around $1,000.

Now, progress is being made and the first building will be available for rent in May.

“A large percentage of the time they [shipping containers] just sit around and just get scrapped,” Shawn Bailes President/CEO Capital City Construction, LLC​ said Tuesday.

So, in an effort to be more ‘green’, the 173 shipping containers will be up-cycled into 83 apartments. Bailes calls them “unique, sustainable and affordable.”​ ​

The area is ever-changing Bailes said. From a place once known for its workers and welders, to new developments like 83 Freight, a development, Bailes says, pays homage to Wedgewood Houston.

He says 83 Freight is part of a new trend in Nashville. More options with smaller living spaces and lower prices.

“Developers like myself are putting in larger installations in the city but we’re trying to solve the affordability and traffic problem by doing that,”Bailes said.​​ ​​​ “As Nashville grows we can either do one of two things, increase the density or tell people to move to Williamson county, Robertson county and exacerbate the traffic issue.​ Affordability is also a supply and demand issue Nashville is having there’s not enough supply and that’s what’s driving the prices up if we increase the density in the city the affordability and for sale items would come down.” ​

Bailes says, to his knowledge, 83 Freight is the largest shipping container residential structure in North America. He says the idea is somewhat taking off, as he’s already received some requests for shipping container single family homes.