‘She’s here in spirit’: Mother of 5 remembered after deadly flooding in Waverly

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Loved ones gathered over the weekend to honor the life of a mother of five, one week after she was swept away by flood waters in Waverly.

Regenia Brake, 53, was among the 20 people killed when heavy rain caused catastrophic flooding in Humphreys County on Aug. 21.

Family members and friends came together Saturday afternoon for Brake’s funeral service at Humphreys County Funeral Home.

“It’s just rough right now, because everything still feels like it happened yesterday,” Brake’s oldest daughter, Kayla, told News 2.

She described her mother as “a role model” with a big heart, who “just had a comforting and loving presence about her.”

“As the oldest, I find myself sometimes thinking ‘wow, mom’s never going to be physically on this Earth with us kids ever again’ and that’s a scary thought,” Kayla explained.

She added that she and her siblings are grateful for the generous people and organizations who have helped them and the other families affected over the last week.

“They’ve guided us, assisted us, and prayed for us,” she said.

“I feel like she may not be here physically, but she’s here in spirit,” she continued. “I truly believe she’s up there making sure we are going to be okay. We will always cherish every memory and moment that we spent with her.”