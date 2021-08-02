Sheriff: Trial date set for former cheer coach indicted for secretly recording young girls in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The trial date was set for a former cheer coach accused of secretly recording young girls in a gym bathroom in Smith County.

According to the Smith County Sheriff, the trial for former cheer coach Andrew Halford is set to take place April 5-8, 2022 in Smith County. Halford was an advanced tumbling coach for five years at Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics Studio.

The case began to unravel in January 2021. Halford was indicted in April 2021 on a dozen charges after investigators said he confessed to putting a hidden camera inside a bathroom.

According to an affidavit, some of the girls were partially undressed. Halford allegedly confessed to recording the girls for “sexual gratification.”

Jason Lawson, district attorney for Smith County says the case dates to August of 2017.

There has been no formal legal action so far in any other county. No other information was immediately released.

Halford now faces 12 charges involving six different minors. Those charges range from aggravated unlawful photography of a minor to unlawful photographing in violation of privacy.

