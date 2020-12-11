ETSU lifts shelter in place alert as search for Greene Co. shooting suspect who escaped hospital continues

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE 10:44 a.m. – ETSU has lifted its shelter in place advisory after sending out an alert about a dangerous man.

UPDATE: SHELTER IN PLACE LIFTED https://t.co/sSGw5GKNsY — ETSU (@etsu) December 11, 2020

The man has since been identified by Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt as Mark Hanselman, 55, of Indiana.

Hanselman was shot by a Greene County deputy on December 3 after confronting authorities with a rifle in front of a home.

ETSU says JCPD, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are actively working the case.

ETSU originally said in the first alert that Hanselman was armed, but JCPD Deputy Chief Debbie Botelho told News Channel 11 that that is not the case.

The shelter in place advisory at ETSU has been lifted but anyone who sees Hanselman is asked to call 423-439-4480.

PREVIOUS

East Tennessee State University has issued an alert to shelter in place due to the possible presence of a suspect from a Greene County officer-involved shooting who escaped from the hospital.

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt says the escaped inmate is Mark Hanselman, 55, of Indiana.

Hanselman was shot by a deputy on December 3 after confronting deputies in front of a Greene County home with a rifle.

Sheriff Holt said Hanselman was supposed to be receiving surgery at the Johnson City Medical Center Friday when he escaped.

Deputy Chief Debbie Botelho of the Johnson City Police Department told News Channel 11 that he is not believed to be armed, despite ETSU’s alert claiming he was.

JCPD and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for Hanselman, according to Holt.

The ETSU Gold Alert describes Hanselman as white with brown hair and blue eyes.

ETSU reports that he wears glasses and is 5’8″ and 150 pounds.