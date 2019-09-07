Sheriff says country singer, Kylie Rae Harris caused deadly crash

TAOS, New Mexico (WKRN) — The sheriff says up and coming singer, Kylie Rae Harris caused the deadly three-vehicle crashed in northern New Mexico.

Authorities say they believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harris clipped the back of a car which sent her car into oncoming traffic, causing her to hit an SUV head-on.

16-year-old, Maria Elena Cruz was the driver of that SUV and died at the scene.

Officials say her father, the deputy chief of the San Cristobal Volunteer Fire Department, was among the responding emergency crews.

30-year-old Harris was set to perform at a festival in Taos.