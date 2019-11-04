Sheriff: Pilot killed in Paducah crash identified as East Tennessee doctor

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP/WJHL) – Authorities in Kentucky say the pilot of a small plane has died in a crash not far from a regional airport.

News outlets report Airport Authority Board Chair George Bray confirmed a plane downed near the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah on Thursday night.

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says the plane crashed into a wooded area. He confirmed the pilot who died was the only person on board. On Friday, Carter identified the pilot as 49-year-old Dr. Clint Hill of Paducah.

Airport Manager Dennis Rouleau told news outlets the plane was a single-engine aircraft. Airport Marketing Director Eddie Grant says it was on its final approach to the airport when it crashed about 4 miles away.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will also investigate.

According to autobiography from The Orthopeadic Institute in Kentucky, Dr. Hill is a native of East Tennessee, growing up in the Gatlinburg area and is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

It adds that after completing his undergraduate work at UT, he attended East Tennessee State University for medical school. From there Dr. Hill completed a five year orthopaedic surgery residency in Jackson, Mississippi at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Hill treated patients in Johnson City for two years before he and his family relocated to Paducah to help establish The Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky.