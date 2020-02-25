Closings
United Christian Academy

Sheriff: Florida woman clogs toilets to help steal from dollar store

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Florida shoplift flusher

(Courtesy: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WKRN) — A Florida woman is suspected of utilizing a unusual method to help steal items from a dollar store.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shoplifter clogged multiple toilets at a Family Dollar store to distract employees as she fled with more than $400 worth of merchandise. 

The woman loaded up laundry bins with $400 of items before she went into the bathrooms and clogged the toilets, according to the Sheriff.  

She then reportedly took the stolen items to a nearby CVS, put them by the trash and went to talk to someone in a dark-colored SUV. 

The Sheriff’s Office said the SUV proceeded to drive around to the dumpsters, but when the woman spotted a Family Dollar employee by the stolen items she fled. 

No additional information was immediately released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar