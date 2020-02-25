Sheriff: Florida woman clogs toilets to help steal from dollar store

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WKRN) — A Florida woman is suspected of utilizing a unusual method to help steal items from a dollar store.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shoplifter clogged multiple toilets at a Family Dollar store to distract employees as she fled with more than $400 worth of merchandise.

The woman loaded up laundry bins with $400 of items before she went into the bathrooms and clogged the toilets, according to the Sheriff.

She then reportedly took the stolen items to a nearby CVS, put them by the trash and went to talk to someone in a dark-colored SUV.

The Sheriff’s Office said the SUV proceeded to drive around to the dumpsters, but when the woman spotted a Family Dollar employee by the stolen items she fled.

No additional information was immediately released.