Sheriff: Dogs abandoned in Henry County home found covered in feces

PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN)– The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a woman accused of abandoning her dogs for two weeks.

The Sheriff’s Office tells News 2 that on November 22nd, they got a call regarding animal cruelty about Hallie Christian’s home in Paris.

Police went to Christian’s home and smelled feces and urine coming from the back door.

They could hear dogs barking inside.

Police say when they looked into a window of the home, they couldn’t see any food or water.

They gained entry to the house and rescued the dogs.

Police say they could see 2 of the dogs ribs and spine.

The dogs were taken to the Henry County Animal Shelter.

Police have issued a warrant for Christian.

She is wanted on charges of animal cruelty.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.