Sheriff: Custody dispute led to 4 homicides in McMinn County; 2 charged

RICEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The father of a 10-month-old baby in Tennessee was fatally shot along with three other people during a custody dispute with the infant’s mother, authorities said. The mother and a man have been charged with first-degree murder.

Jazzmine J. Hall, 27, of Athens and Curtis D. Smith, 38, of Etowah were arrested Saturday evening, hours after deputies found the father and three women dead from gunshot wounds at a residence west of the unincorporated community of Riceville, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said. The suspects were found in neighboring Polk County and taken into custody after a SWAT operation.

Hall was engaged in a dispute with the father of her child, Trevon Hall, that “at some point … turned violent,” Guy said. The sheriff said two other people were at the house at the time, one of whom escaped out a window and the other of whom played dead after the shots rang out. Smith and Hall fled with the infant after the shooting and the two survivors contacted authorities, Guy said.

The suspects were later found in neighboring Polk County and taken into custody following a SWAT operation. Court officials told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that they are being held without bond and don’t have lawyers on record who could speak for them.

Smith and Jazzmine Hall were each charged with four counts of first-degree and felony murder. The sheriff’s office identified the victims as Trevon Hall, 36; Skylar Hawn, 24; Jesse Dupree, 40; and Brandi Harris, 39.

The child was placed in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, news outlets reported.