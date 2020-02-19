Sheriff: Criminal justice advocate’s plan went “far beyond vandalism”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An “evil plan” that the Davidson County Sheriff said was months in the making to create a massive escape plot.

“Understand this plan went far beyond vandalism. Ultimately it included planting various tools, weapons, security equipment throughout this facility,” Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said.

Self-proclaimed criminal justice advocate Alex Friedmann was arrested on Tuesday night on felony vandalism charges. Friedmann, a convicted felon, was arrested in Nashville this past December for posing as a construction worker inside the new Davidson County Detention Center.

“Mr. Friedmann served time and has spent a long time advocating for safe jails and prisons. You cannot have a loaded weapon inside a facility like this unless you have one intent for that weapon,” Hall said.

Hall said the elaborate plan would have put the lives of staff and prisoners in danger.

The sheriff says deputies have been combing through hundreds of hours in video surveillance to make sure they’ve recovered everything Friedmann may have planted inside. Hall said many of those specific details will not come out until court.

Friedmann is scheduled to appear in court in April. He’s currently being held on a $2.5 million bond.

As for now, Hall said about $2 million dollars in security improvements are necessary in order to open the $200 million building. The original opening of April has now been pushed back.