Sheriff: 14-year-old confesses to killing family in Alabama

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRN) —A 14-year-old has reportedly confessed to killing five members of his family at their home in Elkmont, Alabama Monday night.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 25000 block of Ridge Road around 10:30 p.m.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported three victims died at the scene while two others died at an area hospital after they were flown there with critical injuries.

The 14-year-old called 911 to report the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was interviewed and reportedly confessed to shooting all five members of his family inside the home.

The Sheriff said he is assisted investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun, that he said he tossed nearby.

Deputies reportedly said the victims are the teen’s father, his stepmother and three siblings.

No additional information was immediately released.