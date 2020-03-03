Breaking News
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; widespread damage reported
Carroll County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Donelson Christian Academy Lebanon Special School District Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McClain Christian Academy Mini Rockstars NIA House Montessori Priest Lake Christian Academy

Shelters open for storm victims across Middle Tennessee

Burger Up damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shelters for storm victims have opened across Middle Tennessee after a possible tornado moved through the area early Tuesday morning.

In Nashville, an emergency shelter has been established at the Farmers Market, located at 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

In Mt. Juliet, a community shelter has been established at Victory Baptist Church at 1777 Tate Lane for storm victims.

