Shelters open for storm victims across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shelters for storm victims have opened across Middle Tennessee after a possible tornado moved through the area early Tuesday morning.
In Nashville, an emergency shelter has been established at the Farmers Market, located at 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
In Mt. Juliet, a community shelter has been established at Victory Baptist Church at 1777 Tate Lane for storm victims.
