Shelters open for storm victims across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shelters for storm victims have opened across Middle Tennessee after a possible tornado moved through the area early Tuesday morning.

In Nashville, an emergency shelter has been established at the Farmers Market, located at 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

In Mt. Juliet, a community shelter has been established at Victory Baptist Church at 1777 Tate Lane for storm victims.

Hundreds of people inside the Farmers Market that were directly affected by the storm. Many are terrified, trying to figure out where to go, especially for some people who lost their homes. So sad. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/WCXbqakvL5 — Julia Palazzo WKRN (@JuliaPalazzoTV) March 3, 2020

PHOTOS: Storm damage from across Middle Tennessee

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.