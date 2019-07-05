Shelter Cup hockey tournament to benefit Metro shelter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Animal Care and Control will feature adoptable pets at its third annual Shelter Cup hockey tournament Saturday.

The event will be held at Ford Ice Center in Antioch and feature four teams of 20 players in the amateur event.

The Shelter Cup Series raises awareness and donations for the shelter while helping animals find forever homes.

“The purpose of this event is to rally the community around MACC,” said Jeff Medolla, founder of both the Paw Classic and the Shelter Cup, an amateur tournament series benefiting MACC.

“I started these annual hockey tournaments as a way to say thanks after I adopted my first dog Lil from MACC. The staff and volunteers work tirelessly to enrich the lives of the animals while they’re at the shelter, with the ultimate goal of finding them forever homes. MACC helps nearly 8,000 animals each year, and they need our support to continue this mission,” Medolla said in release.

Nonprofit Friends of MACC will host an adoption event prior to the tournament. Admission to the event is free.

Fallen Metro Officer John Anderson played in the tournament for the last two years. He will be honored with a moment of silence before each game.

Schedule of Events:

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. MACC Adoption Event

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Friends of MACC Shelter Shoppe

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Shelter Cup Hockey Tournament

