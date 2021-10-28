Bedford County judge’s son charged in Nashville shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Samuel Earl Rich has been indicted and charged in connection with two shootings in Middle Tennessee, one of them deadly.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says on August 13, agents began investigating after a woman was shot in Shelbyville. Four days later, Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk requested that the TBI merge their investigation, with help from Metro police, with a shooting that killed 22-year-old James William Warner of Shelbyville.

Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information leading them to the 25-year-old Rich as the one responsible for the shootings.

On Wednesday, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Rich with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of especially aggravated robbery, one count of felon in possession of a weapon, and one count of theft in relation to Warner’s death.

Rich was arrested on August 15 and was charged in connection to the Shelbyville shooting. This week, a Bedford County Grand Jury returned indictments charging him with seven criminal counts related to the case, including attempted first-degree murder.

On Thursday, authorities transferred Rich from the Bedford County Jail to Davidson County and served him with the additional charges. He is currently in custody without bond.