Shelbyville community mourns the loss of 14-year-old murder victim with candle-light vigil

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday, loved ones and the Shelbyville community gathered to remember the life of 14-year-old Israel Pascual.

Israel was shot and killed Monday night at Duck River Laundry in Shelbyville. Horatio Rice and his girlfriend Tiffany Taylor were taken into custody by the US Marshal Service Friday afternoon.

Tammy Titus organized a candlelight vigil for the family in the Shelbyville Town Square where more than 250 candles were lit at dusk.

“I think it was senseless and I understand it ended up being something hostile that was a mistaken identity or whatever but in the realm of that, I think that we as a community need to rally around and come together and just support the family right now through this,” Titus said.

Israel was remembered by his family as loving basketball, having an infectious smile, and holding his family and faith close to his heart.

The family did not wish to speak publically during the vigil but told News 2 that while they were glad to see suspects in custody, the relief was no match to the life they lost.

“When we look at things like that that are going on in our community, we need to evaluate what do we need to do to ensure the safety of our children,” Titus said.

Israel’s visitation is scheduled for Sunday from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Doak-Howell Funeral Home in Shelbyville.

“We as a community still need to seek out hope. Not look at just the dark side of things. And we need to remember to love one another because tomorrow’s not guaranteed for any of us, even a 14-year-old,” Titus said.