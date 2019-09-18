Shelby Golf Course reopens days after fatal shooting of 71-year-old employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three days after George Carpenter was killed at Shelby Golf Course, a place he worked and loved, is reopened.

While it’s almost always peaceful at the golf course, Wednesday was eerily quiet and somber.

“Usually there’s a lot of laughter and carrying on, but it was really quiet,” Jerry Hendrixson told News 2.

Friends who often visit the course say there’s certainly a piece missing.

“It’s not the same, it won’t be the same. There’s some other great people that work here, Charles and Daryl and a whole bunch of them and they’ll carry on his spirit I’m sure but yeah, he was a unique individual, really good person, so yeah it won’t be the same,” said Jim Hungate.

You could feel the heartache on the grounds, as George Carpenter was at the top of everyone’s mind.

“Almost every time I came out I would always see George and you know George he’s a golfer, a different person almost reminded me of Willie Nelson to a certain extent, just always a really bright light, just a super nice person,” Hungate explained.

Wednesday regulars came to pay their condolences to employees, while others like Hungate came to tee off just in George’s honor.

“The feeling I would get from my interaction with George is, you know. get out and play and go on with life.”

Hungate said he knows George is looking down on them.

“He won’t physically be there to ask me how I hit ’em, but I hope I can tell him, hey I’m doing better George.”

Orange cones replace the yellow sign in the spot where Carpenter was senselessly killed in the parking lot outside of his work.

As the sweet sound of the wind chime in George’s honor rang, mourners brought flowers, golf balls and a wood sign bearing their dear friend’s name.

Carpenter’s says that his son is planning a private memorial, while they hope to have a small celebration of life in his honor.