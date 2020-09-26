Shelby County Sheriff calls use of new ‘e-shields’ a ‘regrettable mistake’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is reportedly calling the use of new non-lethal electric pulse shields — called “e-shields” by the sheriff’s office — a “regrettable mistake.”

The e-shields were spotted by a group of protesters who gathered in front of the Criminal Justice Center and blocked part of Poplar Avenue Thursday afternoon. The protest was in response to news that two of the three officers involved in the shooting death of 26-year-old Louisville woman Breonna Taylor would not be indicted for her death.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says members of Shelby County Jail’s Detention Response Team were deployed to assist with security. Members of that team displayed two e-shields.

The sheriff’s office says Bonner has “directed policy modifications that will prohibit those shields from being displayed or used outside of the Jail again.”

The sheriff’s office says it recently upgraded to the e-shields in July 2020 but has had “less lethal shock shields” since a jail riot in the 1990s. Members of the Detention Response Team are reportedly the only team in the sheriff’s office permitted to use the shields, and their use is “highly regulated.”

The e-shields were bought with funds from the sheriff’s office jail operating budget. The shields reportedly cost $895 dollars each.

