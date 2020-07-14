Shelby County reports 700 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department reported an additional 700 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

It’s the largest number reported in a single day, but Dr. Alisa Haushalter with the health department said the increase is due to delays in reporting.

According to the latest data, the county has 14,555 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday with 223 deaths.

It’s believed that 9,435 people have recovered and 4,897 are currently battling the virus. More than 161,000 tests have been performed in Shelby County to date.

At least two other Tennessee metro areas reported their largest daily case numbers to date Tuesday. Davidson County, home to Nashville, reported 771 news cases and Knox County, home to Knoxville, reported 118.