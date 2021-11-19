Shelby Ave, I-24 WB ramps reopened following suspicious package investigation in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The scene has been cleared in East Nashville after a suspicious package was found Friday afternoon.
It was found by TDOT crews on Shelby Avenue. Due to this, Shelby Avenue was closed from 5th Street to Interstate Drive, and the on- and off-ramps for I-24 West were also closed while police investigated.
The package was deemed to be nonhazardous. The roads have since reopened.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.