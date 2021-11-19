Shelby Ave, I-24 WB ramps reopened following suspicious package investigation in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The scene has been cleared in East Nashville after a suspicious package was found Friday afternoon.

It was found by TDOT crews on Shelby Avenue. Due to this, Shelby Avenue was closed from 5th Street to Interstate Drive, and the on- and off-ramps for I-24 West were also closed while police investigated.

Due to a suspicious package found by a @myTDOT crew, Shelby Avenue from South 5th Street to Interstate Drive in East Nashville is closed for now. On and off ramps to I-24W have also been closed. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/DFJahpQGel — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 19, 2021

The package was deemed to be nonhazardous. The roads have since reopened.