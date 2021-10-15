‘Shattered, broken’: Family pleads for answers after Lewisburg man killed in home invasion

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A home invasion turned into a homicide in Lewisburg and the killer is still on the loose. It’s been six weeks and still no answers for JJ Contreras’ family.

“I cannot begin to heal. I cannot begin to sleep at all until they are found,” his fiancé Madison Hargrove cried.

Her mind is constantly haunted by what happened September 1st at their home on West End Avenue, as her family lay in bed asleep.

“Next thing I know our door is busted in, they are yelling at us. They don’t give JJ a chance,” Hargrove explained saying she saw three masked men.

Her children, a 4-year-old and 1-year-old, were beside them as the gun was fired at Contreras, piercing his body just below his heart.

“I’ve got him, I’m screaming please babe. I don’t want him to close his eyes, I don’t want him to stop breathing,” Hargrove said crying.

Her screams became prayers as the robbers ran off.

“I’m praying, I’m praying. The detective came to me and told me he didn’t make it. I just don’t even know after that, that is the worse thing I’ve ever heard,” she shook her head.

The family said they haven’t heard much since from investigators.

JJ’s mother Rachel Brown said she is left with a whirlwind of emotions, “Shattered, broken. I’m numb, mad, just very hurt. I don’t know how somebody could do this.”

Hargrove said it has to be someone evil, “It has to be evil…they are evil. They are heartless, they really didn’t even care if my kid got shot.”

The family said they’re thankful the children weren’t hurt, but they’re still heartbroken without answers.

“I thank God for that, but you know it’s so hard for me to be thankful right now because what we know in my life is just torn… it’s so torn,” Hargrove cried.

The family is asking for closure so they can grieve.

“To know that he was murdered, to know that somebody is out there still, that is the worse tragedy ever. We just want answers to it. We don’t want it to become an unsolved case, you know I don’t want to be here 20 years later asking for answers and questions,” JJ’s mom began to cry.

Lewisburg police said they are following leads in the investigation, but they’re asking anyone with information to call 931-359-3800.