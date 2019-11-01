Sex offender arrested after routine Halloween check in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors say it’s a house that’s concerned them for years, and it was quite the scene for News 2 when we pulled up. A man in a Friday The 13th Jason mask started yelling and waving an American flag.

The house was listed on a Davidson County Affidavit for a sex offender violation last Friday.

It was a routine October check the state does to make sure sex offenders are in compliance. Halloween is a busy time for the Department of Correction (TDOC) as they try to keep kids knocking on strangers’ doors safe.

Last Friday, detectives say they stopped at the house on Bonnahurst Drive in Hermitage to find 33-year-old James Jackson trying to hide a one-year-old child in a room.

The child we now know is related to a woman who was also living there, but residing with a minor is a violation of Jackson’s conviction.

That conviction dating back to 2006 for attempted rape of a child.

News 2 did some digging and found this isn’t the first time Jackson has violated the sex offender registration.

A criminal history check shows violations in both 2012 and 2013.

Additionally, in the Tennessee sexual offender registration online, as of Halloween, he’s listed as “homeless”. TDOC said his address changed when he bonded out of jail.

Back on Bonnahurst Drive, neighbors told News 2 they’re concerned about the constant activity.

News 2 requested to see the call log from Metro Police. It turns out, they responded to the home a total of six separate occasions this year alone, including for a “domestic disturbance” and a “fight or assault.”

Whether last Friday’s arrest will calm fears, it’s scenes like the man in a Jason mask which makes neighbors say, probably not.

District Attorney Glenn Funk told News 2 the consequences are always different, depending on the severity of the violation. He said this time, if Jackson is convicted, it will be an E-felony with a mandatory one to six years in jail.