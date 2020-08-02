Sevierville police investigate deadly crash on I-40, 5 vehicles involved

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on I-40, according to Sevierville police.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night on I-40 eastbound near exit 407. Officers said a vehicle was traveling west, crossed into the median and went into eastbound traffic.

Five vehicles were involved and one person died. Those with injuries were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

No other information was immediately released.

