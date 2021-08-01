Sevierville Police: 1 dead, 2 arrested following shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville Police Department responded to a reported shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark that left one person dead just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Sarah Romine

Sarah Romine, 31, from Knoxville, Tenn. was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. SPD believes Romine shot both victims. Joshua Dannels, 30, from Crossville, Tenn. was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Both were taken to the Sevier County Jail for booking.

According to SPD, a Kelsy Cook, 24, from Loudon, Tenn. was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Lifestar Air Ambulance. She was pronounced dead later in the evening. Another woman also from Loudon was transported to LeConte Medical Center. Her injury appears to be non-life-threatening.

According to a release, the current investigation indicates an altercation in the waterpark parking lot which escalated into the shooting.

This is a developing story. This story has been updated.