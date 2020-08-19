Sevierville man charged with wife’s murder

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife, Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said Wednesday.

79-year-old Kenneth Gibson was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, 73-year-old Sue Ella Gibson. Sevier County deputies responded to a home on River Divide Road on the morning of August 2 after a 911 call that a woman had been shot.

Officers arrived and found the Victim, Sue Ella Gibson, suffering from a gunshot wound. Mrs. Gibson was transported to Leconte Medical Center in Sevierville by ambulance where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the Kenneth Gibson was at the home with his wife at the time, that he retrieved a gun and the victim was shot.

Gibson was detained at the scene and was then sent to the hospital for evaluation, where he remained until taken into custody on Tuesday, August 18.

The investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.