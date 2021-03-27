Severe weather to start Saturday, round two on the way

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – We started this Saturday morning with severe weather across Tennessee.

We saw significant amounts of hail, cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy rain. There were also several power outages reported.

The first line of storms that delivered those impacts is moving out of the region, but we are anticipating a second line that could bring all forms of severe weather to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

For that reason, the Storm Prediction Center has placed us in an Enhanced (3/5) and Slight (2/5) Risk throughout the viewing area. Regardless of your risk level, you’ll need to be weather aware.

The current line of storms moves out of the region between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

However, as we reach the mid/late afternoon, we’ll start to see small, individual storm cells pop up. These cells have the potential to rotate, increasing the risk for tornadoes.

That risk continues to increase as we see more of these discrete cells in the early evening.

Round two really gets going as a cold front sweeps through the region, acting as a catalyst for a line of storms. This will happen in the late evening, right around midnight, and last through the early hours of Sunday. This line could bring any and all severe weather threats. You’ll need to make sure you have a plan, and multiple ways to get Watches and Warnings.