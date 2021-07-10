Severe weather threat for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple rounds of severe weather are possible this weekend into early next week due to a deepening upper-level trough. A slight risk (2/5) is in effect for our northwestern communities today, while a marginal risk (1/5) sticks around through Monday.

Saturday morning will bring a few storms to our northwestern counties. These storms may have heavy downpours and gusty winds. Throughout the day storms push east and will mainly stay east of I-65.





While there may be a few storms during the day Saturday, much of the activity builds in overnight into Sunday morning.





A vigorous line of storms will push through overnight Saturday into the early morning hours Sunday. The main threats will be flash flooding and damaging winds. However, hail and even an isolated tornado are possible.

Another round of storms is set to move through Sunday night.

This unsettled pattern continues into early next week, so stay weather aware!