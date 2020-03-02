Severe weather slows search for missing boaters on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, TEMA, and Hardin County Fire Department said they will be reducing the workforce in search and recovery operations for the missing boaters near Pickwick Dam.

This started Monday morning due to anticipation of heavy rain and rising waters.

Officials said local resources will continue searching, and volunteers may assist.

Over the last seven days, search crews have conducted surface and sonar scans in attempts to locate the missing boaters on the Tennessee River.

Multiple aviation units have assisted in air searches along the river banks.

Investigators said a Stratos boat containing 43-year old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys was last seen in a picture taken above the dam on Saturday, Feb. 22, between 8 and 8:30 a.m.

The three occupants and the 20-foot bass boat went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam. Search efforts are concentrated on a 14 mile stretch the Tennessee River for the missing boaters. The three people were reported missing after the fishermen failed to return from an Obion County club bass tournament.

