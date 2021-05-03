Severe weather possible Monday into Tuesday across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky under an Enhanced Risk (3/5) for the potential for strong to severe storms Monday and Tuesday.

Multiple rounds of severe weather are possible, the first of which will impact the region late Monday night. Between the warmer temperatures and a surface boundary moving toward Middle Tennessee, strong storms will begin to bubble up between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The second round of storms comes into play around noon on Tuesday and looks like it’ll last through roughly 8 p.m.

All severe weather threats are possible with both rounds of storms. Be on the lookout for strong winds, hail, heavy rain and while the threat is lower, even a tornado or two is not out of the question.

Stay weather aware, and make sure you have multiple ways to get watches and warnings! That is especially important with the overnight storm potential — you’ll want those alerts on loud so they can wake up you if necessary!